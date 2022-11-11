Deaths in Clare - Friday, November 11, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Tom O'Connor of Cahercalla, Formerly UK, Lisheen, Ballynacally, Clare.
Peacefully at Cahercalla Hospital.
Predeceased by his brother Vincent.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Terry, daughter Jennifer, sister Bridget, brothers Bernie and John, daughter and son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces and nephews.
Reposing at Christ the King Church Ballycorick Saturday 12th November at 4pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 1pm with burial after to Kylea cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cahercalla Hospice.
Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking the link below
