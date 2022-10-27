Deaths in Clare - Thursday, October 27, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Eugene Mc Nulty of Tullyvarraga Crescent, Shannon, Clare, peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.
Deeply missed by his loving wife Bridie children Leo, Stephen, Jackie, Eugene Kieran and kevin deceased, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and Kieran's partner grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Vincent, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May he Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home Shannon on Friday (28th October) from 5pm to 6:30pm.
Arriving for Funeral Mass in St John and Paul's Church Shannon on Saturday (29th October) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh cemetery.
Funeral mass can be viewed live on the link below.
Messges of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors
