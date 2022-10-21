Deaths in Clare - Friday, October 21, 2022

May they rest in peace
THE DEATH has occurred of Philip Cole Reavey of The Old Forge, Tulla, Clare.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Cynthia, daughter Michelle, son Christopher, sister Anna, brother Jim, grand daughter Sophie, son-in-law Jason, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Arriving at St Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla Sunday, 23 October, for 11am funeral mass followed by Cremation at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium.
Funeral mass can be viewed on the link below.
_____________________________________________
To leave a message of condolence, please click here.
May they all rest in peace.
