Clare weather - Monday, October 3, 2022

Clare weather
BREEZY, humid and mostly cloudy on MONDAY with some patchy light rain or drizzle.
However, many parts will remain largely dry with top temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.
MONDAY NIGHT will be wet, breezy and humid with rain moving eastwards some heavy falls possible.
Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
TUESDAY: A wet start to the day with rain countrywide. It will becoming drier for a time in the afternoon with some sunny spells breaking through. Another spell of rain will push up from the south towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, slightly cooler in parts of the northwest. Moderate, occasionally fresh southwest winds will ease during the afternoon.
For more Clare weather click here
WEDNESDAY: After a wet start to the day with widespread rain, a clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or thundery, will move in from the west. Turning breezy as well with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Windy overnight with widespread showers, possibly turning thundery. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty with onshore gales in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
THURSDAY: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy at first. After a windy start, west to southwest winds will gradually decrease moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in the south.
Presented by Festival in a Van, the tour is supported by Creative Ireland and Ireland’s Local Authority Network.
Between August 22 and August 28, 391 homeless adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Limerick and Clare. | FILE PHOTO
Bunratty Castle and Folk Park staff showing their delight at being shortlisted for The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022.
Dutch Ambassador Adriaan Palm; Jerry Hallissey, Head of Business Development at Shannon Foynes Port Company and German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt | PICTURE: Odhran Ducie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.