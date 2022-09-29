Clare weather - Thursday, September 29, 2022

THURSDAY will be a dry and fairly sunny day, although, the chance of isolated showers will continue through the morning.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, as moderate northerly winds gradually fall light and variable.

After a dry start to Thursday night, persistent and occasionally heavy rain will extend from the northwest with freshening southerly winds Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

FRIDAY: A wet and windy start to the day as a spell of persistent and occasionally heavy rain moves in from the west, bringing possible spot flooding. Clearer conditions with scattered showers will however follow during the afternoon as westerly winds will ease slightly. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers will continue overnight, most frequent along Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny spells and occasional showers, some turning heavy and thundery at times. It should be drier and brighter into the late afternoon though. Feeling cool in blustery westerly winds with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers will mainly affect western areas overnight, although they will be lighter in general. Lowest temperatures of 8 and 11 degrees in moderating westerly winds.

SUNDAY: At the moment it looks like it should be a drier and brighter day with lighter winds as compared to Saturday, so the better day of the two this weekend

