Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Trevor Donnellan of London, England. Formerly of Connolly, Ennis.

Pre deceased by his sister Maxine, nephew Josh and father Frank. Sadly missed by his partner Charlene, mother Miriam, sister Yvonne; brothers Wayne and Lee; nephews Cody and Max; nieces Ruby, Emma and Fiadh, uncles, aunts, cousins at home and abroad, his many work colleagues and his friends in Ireland, England and Australia.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph's Church, Ennis, on Saturday (October 1) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

House Private Please

-------------------

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Dea of Swindon, England. Formerly of Coolminga, Knockerra, Clare.

Predeceased by his parents Elizebeth and Albert, brother Thomas and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his brothers Mathew and Senan; sisters Breda, Ann, Lucey and Bernadette; nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Cremation has taken place in London.

A memorial Mass for Kevin will take place in Knockerra Church on Saturday (October 1) at 11am followed by burial of Kevin's ashes in Knockerra Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rose Spellman (née Curley) of Ballycasey Avenue, Shannon. Formerly of Muff, Castlecoote, Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and much loved mother to Pete, James, Gerry and Joe.

Rose will be very sadly missed by her sons; brothers Charlie and Anthony; daughters-in-law Rosemary; Trish, Geraldine and Jennifer; grandchildren BJ, Kieran, Shane and Fiona; great-grandchildren Noah, Tori Rose and Scott Thomas, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rose Scanlon (née Conboy) of College Grove, Ennis. Formerly of Islandview, Kilrush and Ballymoe, County Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Tony and sadly missed by her loving daughter Rose, son-in-law Jim; grandchildren Krystal, Barry & Jessica; great grandchildren Cody & Zoe; brother Brendan, sisters Anne & Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis Street, Ennis, on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm to 7pm.

Arriving for Funeral Service & Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm on Friday.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Sunderland of Finian Park, Shannon. Formerly of De Beers Shannon.

Predeceased by his wife Bridget and deeply missed by his children Richard, Mike, Ann-Marie and Brian; daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Shannon on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday in St John and Paul's Church followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Grant of Lees Road, Drumcliffe, Ennis. Formerly of Stoneybatter, Inistioge, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his daughter Nicola; sisters Nellie, Anne and Bridie; brother John and cousin Breeda, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm until 7pm.

Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Friday (September 30) for Funeral Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cratloe Nursing Home.

May they all rest in peace.