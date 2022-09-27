Clare weather - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Clare weather
A CLOUDY day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle can be expected this Tuesday. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, easing later.
It will cloudy tonight overall with patchy rain and drizzle with some showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Becoming drier and brighter on Wednesday with scattered showers and sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate northwest winds.
Wednesday night will be largely dry and clear, though there is the chance of an isolated shower in the west and northwest. Cool with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light northwesterly winds.
A generally dry day can be expected on Thursday with sunny spells, though there will be occasional light showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light northwesterly winds.
