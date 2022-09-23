Deaths in Clare: Friday, September 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Matt Corbett of Limerick Rd., Ennis, Clare.

Died peacefully in Carrigoran House Nursing Home. Husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his family, Vincent, Marie, Geraldine, John, Mairtín, Patricia, Eilish, Tommy, Rioghnach and Áine. His 18 grandchildren and great grandchild, Sons in law, daughters in law, nephews and nieces and his wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis on Sunday evening from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Ennis Cathedral on Monday at 11 o'clock with Burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Matt's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

May He Rest In Peace.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Maureen Margaret Burke of Rathbaun, Lisdoonvarna, Clare.



Maureen Margaret Burke, Beckenham, England and formerly of Rathbaun, Lisdoonvarna. Deeply regretted by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

A memorial Mass will take place in the Corpus Christi Church, Lisdoonvarna, on Monday (September 26th) at 11am followed by burial of ashes in the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin.

---------------------------------------------------

