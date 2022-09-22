Search

25 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Thursday, September 22, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridie (Bridget) Ryan (née O 'Brien) of Knockjames (Derryulk Middle), Tulla, Clare, V95 XOP9.

In her 96th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan,son Donal brother Michael and her parents. For ever loved and sadly missed by her loving family sons Michael and John, daughters Mary, Pauline and Bríd.

Also missed and loved by her sons-in-law Joe and Turlough and grand son-in-law Ciaran, daughters-in-law Jane, Liz and grand daughter-in-law Traci.

Her 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren will forever remembered their warm loving and kind Nana. Eoin, Michelle, Tiffany, Daniel, Neil, Pat, Lindsay, Peter, Emily, Laura, Gillian, Kate, Maria, Michael, Michael, Lucy and Daniel along with Tadgh, Eadaoin and little Oakley mourn her loss in their lives today, sister-in-law Josie (O'Brien) nieces, nephews, relatives ,neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (V95XOP9) Saturday, 24th September, from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday, 25th September, to St Peter & Paul's Church, Tulla for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital where Nana Bridie was so kindly cared for by the loving warm kind staff. Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the link below.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Quinlivan of Knockatloe, O'Callaghans Mills, Clare, Romford, UK and formerly of Knockatloe, O'Callaghans Mills.

Died on 30th August 2022 peacefully after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julie and son Shaun, brother Michael (O'Callaghans Mills) and sister Mary Bracken (Rathangan, Co. Kildare) nieces Deirdre, Ursula, Ann and Evelyn, nephews Robert, Gerard and Des, sister-in-law Eileen, late brother-in-law John.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral has taken place in Romford, UK. Memorial mass for the repose of his soul in St Patrick's Church, O'Callaghans Mills Saturday, 1st October 2022, at 7 pm.

