Clare Weather: Thursday, September 22, 2022

AFTER a wet start in Clare with spot flooding, dry and sunny weather in the west and northwest will extend southeastwards by early to mid-afternoon.

Fresher in the clearance with highest afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Southwest winds will veer northwest and moderate as the rain clears.

National Outlook

Tonight will be mainly dry and clear. It will be noticeably colder with lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly winds, some mist and fog may form.

Any fog patches will clear on Friday morning to leave a dry and sunny day. Showers will develop on coasts of the west and north, with a risk of a few inland in the afternoon. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze.

Dry and clear overnight Friday night, there will be showers on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Mainly dry with sunny spells on Saturday and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees in moderate northerly breezes. Dry overnight with some mist or fog patches forming under mostly clear skies. Cold with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in light variable breezes.

Mainly dry on Sunday, it is expected to turn cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon giving way to rain on in the northwest later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Current indications suggest a spell of rain on Sunday night will introduce a cold northerly airflow on Monday.