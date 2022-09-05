Search

07 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Monday, September 5, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Monday, September 5, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

05 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Dymphna Power (née Madden) of Ballaghboy, Quin Road, Ennis, Clare / Ballymacward, Galway.

Dymphna died on September 3rd 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, daughter Jennifer, son Patrick, sister Bridie, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren Neil, Jack and Ailbhe, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Monday (5th Sept.) from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to St Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward, Co. Galway, on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacward Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, the funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

----------------------

The death has occurred of John O'SULLIVAN of Ard Na Mara, Shannon, Clare.

Died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his daughter Michele.

Deeply regretted by his family, wife Josephine, sons Ted, Nick, David and Victor, daughter Denyse, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, beloved grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Private funeral service will held.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

---------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Ganly (née Scanlon) of St. Coman’s Park, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath / Crusheen, Clare.

Died peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, daughter Catriona (Quirke) and daughter in law Anne.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mary (Smith), sons John, Patrick, Michéal, Kevin & David, her 21 grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Denis, sisters, Nonie, Bibby, & Ettie, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many good friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday evening at The Strand Funeral Home, from 5.30 o'clock with removal to Ss. Peter & Paul's church, arriving at 7.30 o'clock. Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Coosan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be streamed live on the link below.

Teresa's family are still very conscious of the risks of Covid -19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines.

Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may do so in the link below. Teresa's family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media