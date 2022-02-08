Latest Covid-19 figures released by the Department of Health

Tuesday's Covid-19 figures have been released
THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of an additional 3,780 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
This is a slight decrease from yesterday's confirmed figures of 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases.
In addition, on Monday 7 February, 5,585 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health says that as of 8am this Tuesday, there were 646 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country. 72 of them were in ICU.
This is also down from yesterday's figure of 643 hospitalised and 76 in ICU.
The HSE is appealing to people who are not fully vaccinated to do so: "Everyone aged 16 or older who had their primary vaccines should come for their booster after three months. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster at least three months after your positive test result."
