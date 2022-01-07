BREAKING: Gardai investigate discovery of body in Clare town

GARDAI are investigating the discovery of a man's body in unexplained circumstances at a domestic residence in Lisdoonvarna, County Clare this morning.
The deceased is aged in his 70s and gardai have not disclosed any further detail regarding the discovery.
The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.
The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
No additional information is available at this time but gardai say further updates will be issued later.
