RACING: Top tips for Friday's card at Dundalk

Racing returns to Dundalk on Friday evening with 107 horses declared across an eight-race card and €97,500 in total prize money.

Worth €16,000, the most valuable race of the meeting is the one-and-a-half-mile Handicap, at 6.30pm - with a field of 10 due to line up.

Last month’s course and distance winner No Trouble has won three times and finished second on four occasions here, since September last year and even recorded a Bellewstown success in between. Although he has risen from 45 to 80 in the ratings, all his wins have comes over this trip and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Consistent four-year-old Elzaamsan has finished second on all four career starts on the All-Weather to date and is the one more than capable of causing trouble for John McConnell’s six-year-old.

Just behind those on form is the well-bred Dances With Stars, who finished a half-length second to No Trouble last time and has only finished outside the top three once, in nine career starts.

Dalvey looks best of the rest on what looks like a competitive race on paper.

Just six are declared for the penultimate race of the afternoon, a one-mile race for four-year-olds and up, due off at 8pm.

Course and distance winner Bowerman has a good record here and looks to have improved in his two starts this year, giving him a great chance of following up with a quick-fire double in this small field, back down in trip.

San Andreas has been running to a decent level, and the £250,000 Dark Angel gelding is the one Bowerman would need to beat, off level weights.

Meishar is not without a chance, having beaten San Andreas in the past, and Casanova would have a bit to find on his rivals.

Ballymist and Cula Bula Mamool complete the field at big prices.

A capacity field will line up for the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Maiden, for three-year-olds, over a mile.

Camelot filly Havana Pearl benefits from experience in this line-up and just about gets the nod here.

Gorgeous Star, a 240,000gns two-year-old ran creditably last season and is of interest on her debut for Adrian Murphy.

Merisi ran well here last week and and takes a step back in trip on only her second run.

Of the newcomers, Lope De Vega gelding Ceallach and Australia gelding Hibernian Oppositus look well-bred.

Dundalk Selections

5.00pm Collective Power

5.30pm Form Of Praise

6.00pm Maccliff

6.30pm Dances With Stars

7.00pm Miss Cunning

7.30pm Hibernia Oppositus

8.00pm San Andreas

8.30pm Elzaam Blue