Search

16 Feb 2022

Irish champion Freewheelin Dylan on road to Aintree after 'ideal' weight allocation

Irish champion Freewheelin Dylan on road to Aintree after 'ideal' weight allocation

Irish champion Freewheelin Dylan on road to Aintree after 'ideal' weight allocation

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Feb 2022 5:43 PM

Dermot McLoughlin has expressed his delight at the Grand National weight allocated to his Irish National hero Freewheelin Dylan.

The gelding was a surprise winner of the Fairyhouse staying contest last April, triumphing as the outsider having started the race at 150-1.

The Aintree equivalent has been pencilled into his calendar ever since, with McLoughlin working backwards from the world’s greatest steeplechase in an attempt to ensure his bay will be ready and eligible to take his chance over the famous Liverpool fences. 

Rated 147 by the British handicapper, Freewheelin Dylan was allocated a burden of 10st 4lb when the National weights were officially revealed.

“That’s great, we’d be very happy with that,” McLoughlin said.

“It’s absolutely ideal really, spot on for him so long as he gets in.

“I can’t wait for the race, all we need now is the ground to come good for Aintree and we’re away.”

Freewheelin Dylan’s Irish National win came on yielding ground, something that McLoughlin considers essential to his success as he is not as effective on testing going throughout the winter months.

So far this season the 10-year-old has unseated his rider in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham in November and pulled up on soft ground when running over hurdles at Fairyhouse last month.

“He’s not a winter horse and he wants top of the ground,” said McLoughlin.

“When spring comes round he’s a different horse altogether and that’s a great weight to be going in off.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media