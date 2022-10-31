Search

31 Oct 2022

Shannon Airport Group launch fashion show at Dromoland Castle

Celia Holman Lee and models pictured at Dromoland Castle

Cian Ó Broin

31 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE SHANNON Airport Group is taking to the fashion runway for a glamorous evening of style and Christmas sparkle hosted by Celia Holman Lee in aid of two worthy charities. 

The elegant evening will be held in the 5-star Dromoland Castle on November 17th  and aims to raise vital funds for the Group’s two designated charities – Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Clare Cancer Support, Sláinte an Chláir. 

The glitzy show will be hosted by one of Ireland’s iconic fashionistas, Celia Holman Lee, while staff members from The Shannon Airport Group will strut their stuff on the catwalk, along with models from the Celia Holman Lee Agency. 

Guests will have a chance to do a spot of Christmas shopping at the event’s pop-up Christmas Market, featuring stalls from handcrafted candles, photography, fashion, beauty, and sweet treats. 

Launching the event, Celia Holman Lee said: “I am delighted to host The Shannon Airport Group’s Charity Christmas Fashion show. The event promises to be a wonderful night, featuring some of the region’s fantastic boutiques, and all for two incredible causes close to all our hearts.  

“Now more than ever, people want to get dressed up and spend time with friends and loved ones. What better way to do that, than in the gorgeous surrounds of Dromoland Castle for a night of style, sophistication, and Christmas sparkle.” 

Rita Meehan, Chairperson of The Shannon Airport Group Charity Committee said the group are thrilled to be able to host our first in-person charity event in over two years, to raise much needed funds for our two chosen charities, Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin, and Clare Cancer Support, Sláinte an Chláir.  

“To date, The Shannon Airport Group Charity Committee has raised over €350k since the programme started in 2014, and we have no doubt this show will be a great success to add to the pot," she said.

Fashion houses will present their best wares for the upcoming Christmas season on the night, which takes place on Thursday November 17th at 7.00pm in Dromoland Castle. 

Styles from some of the region’s finest boutiques will be featured, including Catherine McCormack boutique, Willow, Caroline Mitchell, County Boutique, Kimono, Ela Maria, Marion Murphy Cooney, BEO, Joanne’s Boutique, Brass, Patrick Burke’s Menswear and The Ivory Closet.

Tickets are priced at €35 and are available to book on Eventbrite.

