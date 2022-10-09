Search

10 Oct 2022

Shannon Chamber hosts LinkedIn workshop at 'lunch and learn' event

Shannon Chamber hosts LinkedIn workshop at 'lunch and learn' event

Peter Murphy, Ei Electronics; Helen Downes, CEO, Shannon Chamber; Alan Kelly, Shannon Chamber Skillnet and Mick Guinee, chairman and chief executive, Ei Electronics | PICTURES: Eamon Ward

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

WITH LinkedIn now regarded as the top social media networking tool for business, Shannon Chamber Skillnet hosted a lunch and learn event recently in Ei Electronics’ Centre of Excellence

During the event, Optima Training gave an overview of the payback that companies can get from utilising LinkedIn more.

It was a full house attendance as businesses from across the region were keen to know how to get the best from this social media platform.

Topics covered included an introduction to LinkedIn, improving your LinkedIn profile, how to start and join groups to enhance your networking opportunities, how to grow and manage contacts in your LinkedIn network, how to create events in LinkedIn, content marketing, how to leverage advertising opportunities on LinkedIn and recruitment via LinkedIn.

Karen Kelleher, EmployAbility Clare's new employment facilitator in Shannon, says she found the workshop really useful.

“Connecting with people and the businesses they work for is one of the most important aspects of our work in EmployAbility. The workshop in Ei electronics showed us how we could connect with more people in Shannon through LinkedIn, as well as raising awareness of our core business, which is increasing employment opportunities for people with a disability or extra support needs. Physically networking with people enriches that connection and the welcoming environment in Ei Electronics embodies Shannon business community's real connection with its community.”

Shannon Chamber’s chief executive Helen Downes was delighted to see good engagement at the networking lunch. 

“The purpose of hosting this type of event is to give members a succinct overview of topics of interest and benefit to their businesses. LinkedIn is a great platform for connecting people and business and this event was member-led; members themselves requested a briefing on the topic. The information shared on the day will equip those who attended with the practical skills and knowledge to successfully use LinkedIn. The session was focussed on using LinkedIn in a business context, whether as an individual or as a company.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media