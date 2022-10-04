ESB confirms cause of outages which left thousands of Clare homes without power

THE ESB has issued an update on the cause of power outages across Limerick and Clare earlier this week.

Thousands of homes in the two counties were without an electricity supply on Sunday night following a number of outages.

Most of the affected homes were located on the northside of Limerick city but areas such as Cratloe, Meelick and Ardnacrusha were also impacted.

Commenting on the outages, an ESB spokesperson said: "ESB Networks can confirm a fault occurred on the 38kV network just north of Limerick city Sunday night around 9pm."

They confirmed the fault caused two local substations to 'trip' and that this impacted 11,000 homes and businesses cumulatively, in areas of north Limerick city and the surrounding area.

It’s believed the fault resulted in a transformer on a pole catching fire.

"Crews mobilised immediately and identified the fault, with all customers restored by midnight. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson added.

The largest fault took place at Ardnacrusha which impacted a total of 9,542 customers in County Clare and the northside of Limerick city.