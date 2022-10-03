Search

03 Oct 2022

Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter announces new charity partnership

Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter announces new charity partnership

Captain Cathal Oakes; Derek Byrne, General Manager Way2work; Robert Tatten, CHC; Lesley Sim, CHC and Robbie Oloney, winchman | PICTURE: Liam Burke/Press 22

Reporter:

David Hurley

03 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

CHC (Ireland) which operates Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter -  has announced a new partnership with the charity Way2Work.

The charity was founded in 2019 to engage with young people from a State-care background and to assist them in securing career opportunities through apprenticeships with participating companies.

As part of the new partnership, CHC in making two positions, at it's Shannon base, available to candidates coming through the W2W channel.

Other companies which have partnered with Way2Work include Sisk, Mellett and Volvo Commercials.

Commenting on the new partnership with CHC in Shannon, John Killeen, chairman of Way2Work, said: “Our objective is to launch careers by assisting with introductions and mentoring people in the early part of that journey. Our partner companies have been pleased to witness the emergence of talented employees from this channel.”

Derek Byrne, CEO of Way2Work, added: “The first step can be the hardest and we see ourselves as supporting our young people and encouraging our partner-employers through those early steps. We have dozens of successes already and partnering with companies like CHC will energise our talented young people to find their niche. 

Speaking at the launch, Rob Tatten of CHC said the company is committed to ongoing and continuous training of our staff.

"Committing two Aeronautical Engineering apprenticeships to W2W we see as a logical extension of our continuous training programme whilst creating a real opportunity for a deserving young person. We have been impressed by Derek Byrne and the W2W approach and we are delighted to partner with them to create opportunities in what will be a win win for all concerned“

