Dozens of adults homeless in Clare, new report shows

A NEW report has revealed nearly 400 people accessed emergency accommodation across the Mid-West during a single week in August.

That is according to a report released, on Friday evening, by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Between August 22 and August 28, a total of 391 homeless adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Limerick and Clare.

According to the report, 64 people sought emergency accommodation in Clare, while 327 accessed it in Limerick. It also shows that out of the 391 homeless people, 245 were men, while 146 were women.

Published on a monthly basis, the statistics refer to the number of homeless people accommodated in emergency accommodation which are funded by housing authorities. The reports refer to a specific count week, usually the last full week of the month.

For the Mid-West region, 85 families are included in the report’s data, more than half of which are single parent families with a total of 158 child dependents.

Nationally, the number of people in emergency accommodation in August was a record 10,805 - up by more than 200 on the July figure of 10,568.