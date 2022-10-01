Search

01 Oct 2022

Clare tourist attraction shortlisted for two national awards following public vote

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park staff showing their delight at being shortlisted for The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022.

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Oct 2022 7:30 PM

BUNRATTY Castle and Folk Park has been shortlisted for two prestigious national tourism a wards in The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022.

The renowned tourist attraction is in the running for awards in both the “Family Venue of the Year" and “Tourist Attraction of the Year” categories.  

The historical venue was shortlisted due to the high number of nominations made by the public via the Irish Hospitality Award's social media channels. 

The Awards celebrate the dedication to customer service by hospitality teams, who ensure their customers receive unforgettable experiences. They acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the reputation of the country, from tourist attractions to restaurants and museums that promote and showcase the rich Irish heritage. 

Commenting on the nominations, Adrienne O’Flynn, Marketing Manager at Shannon Heritage said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Family Venue of the Year and Tourist Attraction of the Year. We are in good company for both of these awards, and we are delighted to be acknowledged for our customer service and dedication to providing an unforgettable experience for our customers here at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.” 

An independent judging panel will review supporting evidence from finalists, which includes reviews and testimonials from customers and details on initiatives like Bunratty’s world famous banquets, its fairy trail booklet, animal trail quiz and more. 

Other shortlisted contenders across both categories include the neighbouring attraction Aillwee Cave and Birds of Prey Centre (Ballyvaughan); Fota Wildlife Park, Rock of Cashel, The Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll Museum Experience (Dublin), Kilkenny Castle, among other venues.

The black-tie award presentation event will take place on Tuesday, October 18 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Dublin. 

