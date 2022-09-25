Search

26 Sept 2022

Clare anti-poverty strategy raised as matter of urgency in Dáil

The report was compiled by the Clare Public Participation Network and brought to the Dáil

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

25 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

A SPECIAL report compiled by a group in Clare was described in the Dáil as "the only report of its type in Ireland" by one Deputy.

The Clare anti-poverty report, was commissioned by Clare Public Participation Network (PPN), consisting of 331 voluntary groups in the county.

Raising the pressing issues contained within in the Dáil, Cathal Crowe TD said: "A significant effort went into this report. It was done on a shoestring budget of €17,000 and was authored by Dr. Conor McCabe. It deals with poverty and marginalisation in County Clare at a granular, county level. It is a report I have never seen the likes of before.

He relayed that the report outlines that approximately 2,800 people in Clare are on the housing list, with 1,300 of those without any home. He pointed out that there are 1,483 available accommodation units in the county at present.

"There is something systematically wrong when we have an adequate housing stock to put roofs over their heads, but we have some barrier preventing that from happening.

"I suggest the use of taxation measures and incentives to encourage these landlords to make their houses available. It is not about punishing people but incentivising a way to make these houses available for the general housing stock," he said.

Responding to some of the facts raised from the report, Minister of State at the Department of Affairs Deputy Thomas Byrne said that the voice of lived experience is essential for good policy and good decision-making. 

"It is important that we hear from those groups who are socially excluded and whose voices may not be heard in our society. Therefore, this work of the Clare PPN is extremely important," he said.

