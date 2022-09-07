Clare County Council lifts swimming ban in popular seaside town

Do Not Swim notice issued for Kilkee beach has been lifted
CLARE County Council have lifted a swimming ban in a popular seaside town.
Sea swimmers in Kilkee on the Clare coast are no longer prohibited from entering the water, three days on from a public notice issued by the local authority, warning the public not to swim due to a waste water pumping malfunction.
Kilkee beach is a popular spot for many individual and group swim groups who regularly take to the ocean for morning, afternoon and evening dips.
On September 4, they issued the following warning: "Please note that due to a malfunction at the Irish Water waste water pumping station in Kilkee, the HSE have recommended a Do Not Swim bathing prohibition at Kilkee Beach."
They added that "this will be in place for 3 days while bathing water is tested."
Today, Clare council said: "Following bathing water testing, and on the advice of the HSE, the swimming prohibition at Kilkee has now been lifted."
