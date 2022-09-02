Met Éireann warns of possible disruption due to 'wet and windy' weather in Clare

MET Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the weekend saying 'wet and windy' conditions may cause some disruption in Clare and elsewhere.

The national Advisory, which was issued by the forecaster this lunchtime, will be valid between 7pm on Friday and 7pm on Monday.

According to the latest forecast for Clare, heavy rainfall can be expected at various times over the weekend with a risk of thunder in the early hours of Saturday.

Weather Advisory for Ireland



Wet and windy weather this weekend may cause disruption.



Valid: 19:00 Friday 02/09/2022 to 19:00 Monday 05/09/2022



Issued: 13:24 Thursday 01/09/2022https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/zjjb61jM4Y — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 1, 2022

Met Éireann says there is some uncertainty about the extent of how windy it may get on Saturday night and Sunday.

However, the latest forecast for Munster states: "It looks like wet and blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country on Saturday night with some heavy falls of rain at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees generally as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds veer southwesterly later. Although it should be noted that winds may be stronger locally".