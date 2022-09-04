Search

07 Sept 2022

Clare town to receive significant streetscape funding

Clare County Council was successful in securing significant streetscape funding for one of its towns

Cian Ó Broin

04 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A CLARE town is to receive significant funding as part of a €2.6 million fund to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts in rural areas across the country.

Lisdoonvarna in County Clare is one of 26 towns nationwide to receive €100,000 as part of the Streetscape Initiative, launched by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

She said: "We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible. That’s exactly what Streetscapes is all about."

Minister Humphries urged as many businesses and property owners as possible to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of the funding.

Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

The overall purpose of the Scheme is to give our towns and villages a facelift and make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.

The 26 towns due to receive the funding were selected by each local authority in consultation with local businesses and community groups.

Local authorities will manage the initiative locally and will be advertising for applications in the coming weeks.

The initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future and will make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

The types of projects that could be supported include:

·      Strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings and/or shopfronts in vibrant colours

·      Upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts

·      Provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

·      Installation of canopies

·      Murals/public artwork

Ian Talbot of Chambers Ireland said that continued investment in our towns is a critical driver of the domestic economy.

He welcomed this initiative and encouraged "the rapid deployment of these funds in the locations chosen.”

"In the post COVID landscape, including the rapid evolution of flexible working arrangements, making our towns ever more attractive places to live and work is essential to wellbeing and economic growth," Mr Talbot concluded.

