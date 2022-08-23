Search

23 Aug 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Clare Live Reporter

23 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

news@clarelive.ie

SUNNY spells will develop after a rather cloudy morning, with well scattered showers today in Clare.

Turning cloudy in the afternoon, and rain will spread across most of the province from the southwest from early evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with mostly light westerly winds.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Changeable with showers most days. Temperatures remaining around normal.

TONIGHT: mildest in the southeast. Moderate southwest winds will develop overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Good sunshine with some passing showers, mainly in the north and west with largely dry conditions elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Moderate westerly winds, possibly fresh to strong in the west and northwest.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Many areas dry with clear skies, although scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures generally of 9 to 12 degrees with winds easing light.

THURSDAY: Largely dry to start with sunny spells and well scattered showers. Turning cloudy with a spell of rain moving into the west and northwest in the afternoon or evening, the timing is still uncertain. Highs of 16 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. Outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards Thursday night, becoming patchier. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees.

FRIDAY: Friday currently looks to bring a lot of dry weather overall with just well scattered showers. A mix of cloud and occasional sunshine. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Uncertain, but early signs show that there will be a good deal of dry weather over the weekend, along with patchy rain or showers at times. Similar temperatures, becoming slightly warmer on Sunday.

