Vaccination centre in Clare set to close in the coming days

THE COVID-19 vaccination centres located at Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are set to close in the coming days as the national programme enters a new phase.

The vaccination centre in Ennis will cease operations at 1pm Saturday, July 2 with GPs and pharmacists across the MidWest continuing to provide vaccination.

Nora Barry, operations manager for the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres said “As Covid-19 infections rise again across our community, we would like to reassure people that sufficient capacity exists across our vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacists to meet the demand of those eligible for vaccination. Our mobile teams continue to vaccinate more residents in long-term residential care and we are also running pop-up clinics for vulnerable groups across the region.”

“So far in the MidWest, there have been more than 558,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered by vaccination teams in UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. This does not include the work of GPs, pharmacies and the National Ambulance Service,” Ms Barry said.

Scoil Carmel in Limerick city is one of 15 vaccination centres around the country that remains open to ensure people eligible for a primary or booster vaccine dose can continue to have access over the summer months.

The Limerick centre will remain open two days a week, Fridays between 8:30am-6:30pm and Saturdays between 8:30am-5pm, running both scheduled and walk-in appointments, details of which are available on www.hse.ie

It is important that people check the website in advance to ensure they are eligible and that they are attending the right clinic and the right time.

The HSE and the regional teams are ready to respond to any future guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) in relation to further Covid-19 vaccines.