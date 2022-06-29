Search

29 Jun 2022

Vaccination centre in Clare set to close in the coming days

Vaccination centre in Clare set to close in the coming days

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

29 Jun 2022 4:25 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

THE COVID-19 vaccination centres located at Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are set to close in the coming days as the national programme enters a new phase.

The vaccination centre in Ennis will cease operations at 1pm Saturday, July 2 with GPs and pharmacists across the MidWest continuing to provide vaccination.

Nora Barry, operations manager for the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres said “As Covid-19 infections rise again across our community, we would like to reassure people that sufficient capacity exists across our vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacists to meet the demand of those eligible for vaccination. Our mobile teams continue to vaccinate more residents in long-term residential care and we are also running pop-up clinics for vulnerable groups across the region.”

 “So far in the MidWest, there have been more than 558,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered by vaccination teams in UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. This does not include the work of GPs, pharmacies and the National Ambulance Service,” Ms Barry said.

Cliffs Of Moher experience hosts tourism scholarship

Scoil Carmel in Limerick city is one of 15 vaccination centres around the country that remains open to ensure people eligible for a primary or booster vaccine dose can continue to have access over the summer months.

The Limerick centre will remain open two days a week, Fridays between 8:30am-6:30pm and Saturdays between 8:30am-5pm, running both scheduled and walk-in appointments, details of which are available on www.hse.ie 

It is important that people check the website in advance to ensure they are eligible and that they are attending the right clinic and the right time.

The HSE and the regional teams are ready to respond to any future guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) in relation to further Covid-19 vaccines.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media