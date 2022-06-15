Clare charities to benefit from Late Late Toy Show Appeal

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and the Community Foundation for Ireland announced today that over 1.1 million children and their families will benefit from donations raised during the 2021 Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

Over a memorable weekend last November, an audience of 1.8 million viewers helped raise over €6.6 million to help change children’s lives for the better. The monies raised will now be used to support the work of registered children’s charities and community groups across the island of Ireland. 154 charities are to receive grants, up from 55 last year, and for the first time, at least one project in every county will benefit.

Over the past number of months charities working at local, regional, and national levels were invited to apply for a grant under three thematic pillars: addressing essential needs from food to medical equipment, improving well-being including hospital and medical care, mental health supports and grief counselling, and creativity and play.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland has announced today that the following four charities are to receive transformative grants of more than €300,000.

Clare Charities, or Charity with a Clare presence, who have recieved funding. For a full list, see here

Cumann Naisiunta na gCor t/a Sing Ireland

West Clare Family Resource Centre

Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland

Clare Haven Services

Bedford Row Family Project

Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre

Blue Box Creative Learning centre

Dóchas Midwest Autism Support

Teen-Turn

Clare Crusaders Children's Clinic

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children