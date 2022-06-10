Search

23 Jun 2022

Clare Weather - Friday, June 10, 2022

Limerick weather - Friday, June 10, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

10 Jun 2022 10:38 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

BREEZY and blustery today with widespread showers, mixed with bright or sunny intervals. Several of the showers will turn heavy during the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Fresh and gusty southwest winds, winds strong near the coast.

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

National Outlook

Unsettled with showers most days. Breezy or windy over the weekend. Temperatures around average or a touch below.

Showers will continue overnight tonight, mainly over the western half of the country with long dry and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees. Moderate southwest breezes, with strong winds in western and northwestern coastal areas.

Tomorrow will bring further widespread showers, most frequent across the west and north where they may merge to longer spells of rain. The odd shower will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Breezy again with fresh southwest winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

Becoming drier tomorrow night into Sunday with clear spells and isolated showers. Winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees.

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than previous days, with good dry and sunny spells in between. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breeze. Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover. Lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees with winds easing light.

Looking further ahead, Monday will be a cloudier day with well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with a moderate southwest breeze. A more persistent spell of rain may move into the northwest later in the day.

Going towards midweek, it will stay unsettled with a spell of rain expected to move in from the Atlantic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media