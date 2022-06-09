Search

09 Jun 2022

Clare County Council lifeguard service begins for summer months

Clare County Council’s lifeguard service has commenced on its Blue Flag beaches on a full-time basis at Lahinch, Spanish Point, Kilkee and Fanore and will run through to August 31.

Lifeguards will also be on duty for weekends in June at our Green Coast amenity at Ballyallia, Ennis.  The Green Coast amenity at Bishops Quarter and Seafield will commence the lifeguard service on a full-time basis along with Ballyallia, Ennis, from 27th June to 31st August.

Blue Flag locations will continue the lifeguard service during the ﬁrst two weekends of September.

Lifeguards are on duty from 11:00am to 7:00pm on days of operation.

Clare County Council advises that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations. For swimming advice and precautions, please visit the Water Safety Ireland website: https://watersafety.ie/recreation

For information on beaches and bathing areas in Clare please visit: https://www.clarecoco.ie/services/arts-recreation/leisure-and-swimming/bathing/

The ‘Be Summer Ready’ campaign provides information to the general public on issues which may affect them during the summer months in Ireland: www.gov.ie/summerready

Local News

