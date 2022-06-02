Clare Weather: Thursday, June 2, 2022

IT WILL be a dry start to today with some early sunshine in the east, but cloud will gradually increase during the morning and showery outbreaks of rain will develop along the west coast. The rain will slowly push across the province during the day, followed by sunny spells and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, with light southwesterly or variable winds becoming northwesterly in western coastal areas in the evening.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Showery conditions expected for Thursday night and Friday before becoming warmer, drier and more settled for the Bank Holiday Weekend as high pressure builds up over the country.

Tonight: Showery rain will become mostly confined to the eastern half of the country early in the night before clearing into the Irish Sea towards morning. Drier conditions with clear spells will follow in the clearance from the rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light variable breezes.

Friday: A good deal of cloud expected with scattered showers though there will be some sunny spells. Some showers will be heavy with a chance of thundery downpours leading to surface water flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly light northeasterly breezes.

Friday night: Early in the night, the showers will die away leaving a largely dry and clear night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light breezes.

Saturday and Sunday: There is some uncertainty in the details but current indications suggest that they will be warm and dry days with good spells of sunshine for most though there is a chance of some showers, mainly in the south and southeast where it will be slightly cloudier. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, coolest along eastern coasts due to light to moderate onshore winds but possibly getting into the low 20's in parts of the southwest and west. Dry with long clear spells during the night with temperatures not falling below 7 to 10 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday: Largely dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, possible reaching 21 degrees, in light southwest breezes