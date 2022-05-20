Search

20 May 2022

Win for Clare attraction at All-Ireland marketing awards

Wins for Clare attractions at All-Ireland marketing awards

Clare Live Reporter

20 May 2022 4:26 PM

news@clarelive.ie

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park has been acknowledged for its reactive marketing campaign during the pandemic, at the All-Ireland Marketing Awards. 

The awards, by The Marketing Institute of Ireland which took place during a gala ceremony in Dublin last night, recognises the success of Irish marketing professionals and acknowledges their major contribution to the ongoing process of strengthening the Irish economy.

The Shannon Heritage tourist attraction received the Small Business Marketing Award for its effective marketing strategy on tackling competitive challenges and growing profitability despite the impact of Covid-19 in 2021. Judging for the award was also based on creativity and flair to achieve success.

Commenting on their win, Marketing Manager of Shannon Heritage, Adrienne O’Flynn said, “We are delighted to win the Small Business Marketing Award at the All-Ireland Marketing Awards. Bunratty Castle and Folk Park is an iconic landmark on the Irish landscape. Our ambition was to drive brand awareness during Covid-19 with the domestic market by evoking old memories of visiting Bunratty as a child and introducing the current generation to the simpler things in life away from the hustle, bustle & technology in modern society.

“The team worked extremely hard on our strategy during, what was an extremely tough time for the industry. While it was our staff, characters and, not forgetting the animals, who brought this campaign to life.”

Five companies were shortlisted for the award which was sponsored by AIB. Bluesky Video Marketing, FoodCloud, Squaredot and ValitaCell were all in the running for the accolade which was awarded to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.

 

Local News

