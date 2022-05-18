Ryanair opens heavy maintenance facility at Shannon Airport

Ryanair has today confirmed the opening of its first aircraft heavy maintenance facility in Ireland at Shannon Airport, delivering an investment of €10 million and creating 200 high-skill jobs in the locality, including licensed engineers, mechanics, and support staff.

Ryanair will invest €10 million in this state-of-the-art 3-bay facility, leased from Shannon Group, (5,220 m2) which will support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026. This investment resounds Ryanair’s commitment to the mid-west region & Ireland as a whole as it further drives post-pandemic recovery through connectivity, inbound tourism & employment.

Ryanair has operated from Shannon Airport since 1986, opening its base at the south-western airport in 2005 and carrying over 17 million customers to/from the airport to date.

Ryanair Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new aircraft maintenance facility at Shannon Airport – our first heavy maintenance facility in the country. This facility will create 200 high-skill jobs, demonstrating Ryanair’s continued growth & commitment to Ireland.

Ryanair creates opportunities for highly skilled engineering jobs, with our industry leading rosters and the youngest fleet in Europe. Shannon is an ideal location with opportunities to attract, train and employ local talent to support this new facility.

This state-of-the-art 3-bay facility represents a significant €10 million investment and will support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.”

Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine, said: “Ryanair’s investment at Shannon is a vote of confidence by them in the future of the airport. Having Ryanair at Hangar 5, one of ten fully occupied hangars on our Shannon Campus, is another significant boost for the region, creating high quality jobs for local aviation specialists.

The resulting jobs and investment are also consistent with our strategic plan to increase economic growth and retain skills and talent in the region. We have a close relationship with Ryanair, with Shannon Airport now having more destinations served by Ryanair than in 2019.”