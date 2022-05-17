Search

17 May 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Clare Weather: December 1, 2021

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

17 May 2022 10:59 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

TODAY will bring bright or sunny spells but showers or longer spells of rain too with the risk of some thundery downpours. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, stronger near coastal areas.

Tonight will bring showers or longer spells of rain and it will be breezy or windy, especially near the west coast where the winds will be very blustery. They will be coming from a mild southerly direction with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Turning drier towards morning.

Wednesday: A largely dry start with sunny spells and just a few showers. However, rain will spread northwards across the country through the afternoon and evening with some heavy downpours possible.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty south or southeasterly winds, increasing strong at times near coasts.

Wednesday night: Rain will ease away on Wednesday night, with clear spells developing and some mist or fog patches forming as the winds ease. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent and occasionally heavy over the western half of the country. However, there will be a good deal of dry weather overall. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate south to southwest winds, fresher near coasts.

At the moment Friday looks like it will be very showery or wet with some blustery or strong winds locally and temperatures around the mid-teens.

Sunshine and scattered showers look like following on Saturday in a fresh westerly breeze and temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, with drier and a little warmer weather in store for Sunday next.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media