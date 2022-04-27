Clare Weather: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Today will be another bright and mostly dry day in Limerick, with good sunny spells and perhaps a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light or moderate easterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Mostly dry and settled through the rest of the week with highest temperatures continuing in the low to mid-teens with some grass frosts overnight.

Tonight: Dry and mostly clear overnight apart from the odd shower. Chilly as well with lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees in light breezes. Some mist and fog patches will develop.

Thursday: A cloudier day than previous days but there will still be some sunny spells. Staying mostly dry with just the odd passing shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

Thursday night: Dry, clear and chilly overnight. Mist and fog patches will form again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees.

Friday: Another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes. Overnight, lowest temperatures will generally range 1 to 5 degrees but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night.

Saturday: A largely cloudy day with a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes.

Further Outlook: Continuing largely dry and settled with sunny spells and just a few showers and the chance of some light outbreaks of rain. Turning milder as well with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees generally.