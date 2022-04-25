National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,058 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Sunday 24 April, 1,188* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
on Saturday 23 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,547 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,327* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day
on Sunday 24 April, the HPSC was notified of 705 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,016* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day
As of 8am today, 535 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 43 are in ICU.
