National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,024 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Sunday 20 March, 10,631* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Thursday 17 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,231 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 8,322* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Friday 18 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,628 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 6,313* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Saturday 19 March, the HPSC was notified of 4,787 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 6,774* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 20 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,067 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 7,177* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 1,308 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.
Mr Martin had been due to speak at the 30th anniversary of the Ireland Funds Gala dinner on Wednesday evening
