15 Mar 2022

Clare County Council to host Covid-19 remembrance Ceremony

Clare County Council to host Covid-19 remembrance Ceremony

Clare Live Reporter

15 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

news@clarelive.ie

Clare County Council will host a Covid-19 Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection at Áras Contae an Chláir on Sunday March 20, at 3:00pm. This ceremony will commemorate those who died and those who have been bereaved during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also acknowledge the individuals who cared for the dying and for their families, and those who gave crucial supports to vulnerable members of the community.

Attendees at the event will include representatives from the principal response agencies, the community and business sectors. The ceremony will be part of a nationwide remembrance event.

The ceremony will include speakers from the principal response agencies, music, prayers and reflections of appreciation and remembrance. The ceremony will conclude with a formal wreath laying at a memorial tree outside Áras Contae an Chláir.

The ceremony has been organised in collaboration with the HSE and An Garda Síochána.

