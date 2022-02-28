US Ambassador touches down in Shannon Airport as transatlantic flights set to return

DIPLOMATIC relations in the west of Ireland are soaring high following the US Ambassador’s first time touching down in Shannon Airport since her appointment.

Shannon Group welcomed the new US Ambassador to Ireland in what was her inaugural visit to Shannon Airport since presenting her credentials to President Michael D Higgins earlier this month.

During her visit, Ambassador Claire D. Cronin met with Pádraig Ó Céidigh, Chairman, Shannon Group, and Mary Considine, Shannon Group CEO and was briefed on activities at Shannon Airport and across the Shannon Campus.

A special tour was facilitated by the Airport Operations Director Niall Maloney, who showed Ambassador Cronin the airport’s aviation gallery and wall of fame and the famous faces adorning it.

Ambassador Cronin also received a tour of Shannon Duty Free, the world’s first duty free zone and was given a demonstration of the new airport security screening system, which is the first of its kind in any state airport, according to Shannon Group.

The Ambassador also met with the airport’s US Customs and Border Protection team and received a tour of the facility.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Shannon Airport,, CEO, Shannon Group Mary Considine referenced the notable visits of previous statespersons, movie stars, celebrities and every US Presidents since Kennedy arrived in 1963.

“And we were delighted to continue that tradition by welcoming the first female US Ambassador to Ireland since Jean Kennedy Smith in 1998, who was a regular visitor to Shannon,” she said.

The Chairperson added that the visit of Ambassador Cronin was timely, as Ireland looks forward to welcoming US tourists and businesspeople back to Shannon Airport with the restart of transatlantic air services which are “so important for our regional economy.”

Transatlantic services will recommence from Shannon Airport on March 10 with the return of the Aer Lingus Shannon to Boston service, followed next day by the recommencement of the Aer Lingus to New York service.

March 28 will see the return of the Newark service with United.