22 Feb 2022

Deaths in Clare: Monday February 21, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Monday February 21, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

21 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Noel Baker, Lissoy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Athlone, formerly Carrowkeel, Crusheen, Co. Clare. Passed peacefully, 19th February, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply missed by his wife Michele, his children Aisling, Aoife, Sean, and Eimear, and son-in-law Harry, brothers Sean, Eamon, Gary (deceased), Paddy (deceased), sisters Imelda, Marjorie, Eileen, Monica, Marie, Pat, his Aunt Maureen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Most grateful to the staff in SVPH who cared for Noel.

Rest in peace darling Noel, knowing you were so loved.

Reposing in the family home from 5pm to 7pm on Monday 21st. Funeral Mass in Tubberclair Church at 12pm on Tuesday 22nd. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

There will be strictly no parking available at the family home on Monday evening. A shuttle bus service will operate for all from Tubberclair G.A.A. pitch to and from the Baker house. Please adhere to all Covid-19 protocols, in particular, mask-wearing while on the bus.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Pulmonary Fibrosis Association https://www.ilfa.ie

----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Seamus (Shamie) Murphy
Kincora Park, Ennis, Clare. Seamus (Shamie) Murphy, Kincora Park, Ennis, Co. Clare. Feb. 21st 2022 peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his sons Keith, John and David, brother Sean, sister Marie, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements: Funeral Service for family only in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday (23rd Feb.) at 4 pm.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence - click here

