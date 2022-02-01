Increase in daily Covid-19 case numbers, as hospitalisation figure falls

Cases increased for the first time, having fallen consistently over the past five days.
THE DEPARTMENT of Health has confirmed a slight increase in the daily Covid cases.
Cases had fallen consistently over the previous five days.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,208 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is an increase from 3,872 PCR-confirmed cases registered yesterday.
In addition, on Monday 31 January, 6,410 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 624 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, down from 692 yesterday.
The final figure to note is ICU cases, with a decline from 79 yesterday to 66 today.
