Deaths in Clare: Thursday January 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Ryan (née Buckley) Ballinooskny, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare



Peacefully at home in the presence of her family after a long illness. Predeceased by her husband Barry & sister Mary. Deeply missed by her loving family, neighbours and a close circle of friends. Survived by her sons Michael, Kevin and Edward, daughters-in-law Pam and Annika, adored grandchildren Cillian and Orla, brother Con, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces and nephews.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus on Friday evening (Jan.28th) from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus on Saturday (Jan 29th) at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Lemanagh Cemetery.

Funeral cortège, will leave the family home at 1.40pm (Approximately) on the way to the church.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on

https://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to

Milford care Centre www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

or The Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to leave a message of condolence please do so on the link below.

