Clare Weather: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Any lingering light rain will quickly clear today in Limerick, leaving a largely dry day with just isolated light showers.

Cloudy overall but occasional sunny spells will develop with the best chance of these across the south and east. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: High pressure establishing itself over the country bringing generally dry and settled conditions. Cold by night with frost and possible fog; some patchy drizzle at times too, mainly along Atlantic coasts.

TONIGHT: Dry, cold and frosty with long clear spells, especially across the south and east. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees generally, but a little less cold in the west and northwest in light northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Another largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest across the south and east. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 6 to 9 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Patchy drizzle will occur at times overnight, mainly across Ulster, otherwise continuing dry with broken cloud. Some frost will set in where clear skies persist, along with possible mist and fog. Cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees.

FRIDAY: A dry day with sunny spells and light variable breezes. Low cloud may persist along the Atlantic coast with some patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light breezes.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Dry for much of the country with clear spells over the eastern half and lows of 1 to 4 degrees. Cloudier further west with coastal drizzle and lows here of 5 to 7 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will stay in place over the weekend, bringing plenty of dry and settled weather. However, patchy drizzle will affect southern and western counties, mainly closer to the coast.