URC issue discipline decision over Simon Zebo red card

A URC disciplinary Panel, which met today to consider the red card against Simon Zebo (No 11) of Munster Rugby which occurred against Ulster Rugby on Saturday, January 8 has cleared the Irish star of any wrong doing.

The Disciplinary Panel of Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland) considered all of the evidence and camera angles available and concluded that the Player’s actions did not result in foul play. In particular, on detailed examination of the video evidence, the Panel determined that it was No 10 of Munster Rugby who completes the tackle on Michael Lowry (No 15) of Ulster Rugby, with Simon Zebo only making minimal contact whilst wrapping his left arm.

As a result, the player is free to continue playing this weekend against Castres on Friday night, in France, in round 3 of the Champions Cup

Notes - The Player received a red card under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.