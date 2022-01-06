Funding for Scariff 'Regeneration Project' welcomed

Government funding of €524,000 has been approved by the Minister for Rural & Community Development, Ms. Heather Humphreys TD for Clare County Council to proceed with the design and planning stages of a “game changing” regeneration of Scariff Town Centre.

The project was submitted under Category 2 of the Government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and will pave the way for a further application under Category 1 of this Scheme to make these plans a reality.

Clare TD Joe Carey along with local Cllrs Pat Buke and Joe Cooney have welcomed the news.

Deputy Carey said “This regeneration project will be a game changer for the town of Scariff and its large hinterland. The plans include the provision of a multi-service innovation and engagement hub, improvements to the public realm in market square and the town centre, and the delivery of enhanced parking and ancillary facilities.

The local Fine Gael TD continued “I want to acknowledge the huge amount of work which Clare County Council has put into this successful application led by their Head of Digital Transformation, Mr. Urban McMahon. The public consultation process organised by Clare County Council played a key role in strengthening the application as it clearly demonstrated the local community’s strong support for a dramatic multifaceted infrastructural investment in the town.”

The Clare Government TD said that “this project follows on from several other Government backed tourism initiatives for East Clare including the €500,000 secured for the Lough Derg Blueway from the Department of Rural & Community Development’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, the on-going developmental work in relation to Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience to establish Holy Island as a landmark tourism destination and work to deliver the Shannon Greenway project linking Scariff to Limerick.

Deputy Carey continued “The funding announced today will pave the way for further significant streetscape improvement throughout the centre of Scariff town including the square area thereby improving accessibility whilst also catering for additional parking capacity including for coaches which will attract new tourism business.”

Deputy Carey also said that “the provision of a multi service innovation and engagement hub in Scariff will facilitate the local community and visitors to East Clare with high quality remote working spaces. Government funded initiatives over the last number of years have enabled Clare County Council to invest heavily in the establishment of a necklace of really successful Digital Hubs across County Clare. The funding announced today by my colleague Minister Humphreys will ensure that Scarriff can now take its place in this space by providing a centre of excellence in innovation and commercial activity in the heart of the centre of the town. This will facilitate local indigenous enterprise, the local community and visitors with top class access to remote working spaces in an entrepreneurial environment.”

“I am delighted that the €524,000 granted by my colleague, Minister Humphreys today firmly places Scariff on the road to delivering these exciting infrastructural investments”, concluded Deputy Carey

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has also welcomed the allocation. “This funding will be transformational for Scariff town,” said Deputy Crowe.

“Scariff is known for being vibrant and picturesque but now, with major works planned for the nearby island of Inis Cealtra it’ll become a tourism gateway of even greater importance in the Lough Derg region. This funding will help to revamp the town centre and address dereliction first and foremost. It’s hoped that one particular derelict building can be acquired and used to develop a Multi Service Innovation and Engagement Hub and improved public realm for the Market Square in the town centre.

“The revamped town centre should entice more people to Scariff and hopefully also make it attractive for people to overnight in the area when visiting Lough Derg.

“I met with a number of local activists a number of months ago – namely Debbie Bent and Clare Henchy of Scariff Community Council, Denis Tuohy of Scariff Town Team and Councillor Pat Hayes – and since then, have a path worn to Minister Humphreys’ office trying to get this over the line.

“I am somewhat disappointed that a project submitted for the Kilrush area has not been selected on this occasion.

“This application related to a proposal to develop a marine training facility in the town.

“Whilst I’m disappointed that it hasn’t been approved on this occasion, I very much consider this to be a viable project for the future and I hope to work with local councillors and stakeholders to ensure that new life is breathed into these plans and that it goes forward once again for public monies.”