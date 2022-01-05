Local clinics set up to help Clare smokers quit

THERE are now 18 local clinics to help people quit the habit of smoking across the Mid West.

The service is free and staffed by qualified stop smoking advisers who provide one-to-one support to people who are quitting smoking or thinking about quitting.

A recent Healthy Ireland survey highlighted that 44 per cent of people who smoked in the last 12 months have tried to quit.

The HSE Quit Mid West service, now a year in operation, is a free, local and evidence-informed service.

This treatment support programme includes an initial assessment of nicotine-dependency as well as weekly support during the first four weeks of quitting.

Advice on using Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) will be issued along with carbon monoxide monitoring.

It also offers advice relating to practical information on changing routines, managing cravings and dealing with challenging moments.

Regular check-ins during the first year of quitting are also part of the programme.

On top of reducing smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke, it may also reduce litter in local areas, with tobacco related waste accounting for half of all litter.

Additionally, quitting smoking can result in significant financial savings for individuals and families.

The stop smoking service is available right across Limerick city and county as well as Clare and North Tipperary.

Appointments can be carried out by phone, video link or in person.

People can refer themselves to the service or health professionals can refer patients and service users by phone, email or on HealthLink, a web-based messaging service used by hospitals.

For more information call us on 065 6865841 or email quit.midwest@hse.ie