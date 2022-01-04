Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Rose Culligan, Bunnow, Doora, Clare. Rose Culligan, late of Bunnow, Doora, Co. Clare. January 4th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of Ennis Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Stephanie, Michael and Marie, Mary, Tanya, Warren and Marin, Isobel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving to Doora Church on Thursday (6th Jan.) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Bunnow Cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times.

The death has occurred of J.J. Dowling 4 Ardnaculla, Ennistymon, Clare / Liscannor, Clare



J.J. Dowling, 4 Ardnaculla, Ennistymon and formerly of Liscannor, 31st of December 2021, predeceased by his father Martin, deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brothers Tom, P.J. and Junior, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend. Rest in peace.

Funeral mass will take place this Thursday the 6th of January at 12:30 pm in Ennistymon Church followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Please adhere to government guidelines on COVID 19 with regard to mask wearing and social distancing, no shaking hands please. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Michael Stackpoole Glann Cross, Ennis Road, Ennistymon, Clare



The death has occurred of Michael Stackpoole of Glann Cross, Ennistymon unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his son Donnacha, brother Paddy, sister in law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 5th January at the Church of Our Lady and St.Michael, Ennistymon at 11 am followed by burial in the old cemetery, Ennistymon.

Please adhere to current Government and HSE guideines. No shaking of hands. Messages of sympathy can be left using the condolences link below.

