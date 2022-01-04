Search

04 Jan 2022

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 4, 2021

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 4, 2021

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Rose Culligan, Bunnow, Doora, Clare. Rose Culligan, late of Bunnow, Doora, Co. Clare. January 4th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of Ennis Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Stephanie, Michael and Marie, Mary, Tanya, Warren and Marin, Isobel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving to Doora Church on Thursday (6th Jan.) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Bunnow Cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of J.J. Dowling 4 Ardnaculla, Ennistymon, Clare / Liscannor, Clare

J.J. Dowling, 4 Ardnaculla, Ennistymon and formerly of Liscannor, 31st of December 2021, predeceased by his father Martin, deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brothers Tom, P.J. and Junior, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend. Rest in peace.

Funeral mass will take place this Thursday the 6th of January at 12:30 pm in Ennistymon Church followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Please adhere to government guidelines on COVID 19 with regard to mask wearing and social distancing, no shaking hands please. House strictly private.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Stackpoole Glann Cross, Ennis Road, Ennistymon, Clare

The death has occurred of Michael Stackpoole of Glann Cross, Ennistymon unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his son Donnacha, brother Paddy, sister in law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 5th January at the Church of Our Lady and St.Michael, Ennistymon at 11 am followed by burial in the old cemetery, Ennistymon.

Please adhere to current Government and HSE guideines. No shaking of hands. Messages of sympathy can be left using the condolences link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media