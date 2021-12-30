Search

30 Dec 2021

HSE confirm Clare's vaccination clinic opening hours for New Year period

Walk-in Clinics for boosters and primary doses continue across the MidWest Covid-19 Vaccination Centres over the New Year period.

Details of walk-in clinics are being updated regularly and members of the public are encouraged to visit the HSE website to find a walk-in clinic that best suits them.

As of December 29th, the HSE is inviting people aged 30 and over who have already completed their primary course of COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose. People aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose are also being invited for a booster vaccine, in line with NIAC guidance. We encourage everyone to avail of your booster dose when offered as it gives you the best protection from serious illness caused by COVID-19.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hopsitals Group encouraged those who have not yet received their Dose 1 or 2 vaccines to get vaccinated, and urged all those eligible for a booster dose, to use the new self-scheduling SwiftQueue system to book a booster appointment.

“This time last year, we were looking ahead with a mixture of concern and optimism. The third wave was advancing upon us, but we had the vaccination programme to give us hope. This year, the concern about Omicron is offset by the enthusiasm of the public’s support for the vaccine booster programme. While breakthrough infections are possible even among fully vaccinated people, vaccination makes a major difference, and booster doses are an additional defence against serious illness, helping to keep ourselves and those who we love, our friends and neighbours safe at this time,” she said.


 “People have attended in their tens of thousands the walk-in clinics at the three Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres over the past few weeks, a testament to the lengths the public are going to in order to keep themselves and their loved ones and communities safe, which also helps to protect our healthcare settings and ensure that vital hospital services can stay open,” she added.

Opening hours for Clare:

Fri December 31
Ennis, West County Hotel
Walk-In Booster: 30+ years
8.30am-1.30pm

Sunday Jan 2, 2022
Ennis, West County Hotel
Walk-In Booster: 30+ years 8.30am-12.30pm

Walk-In Booster: Under 30s (Janssen primary dose)
1.30pm-7pm

