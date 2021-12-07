Search

07 Dec 2021

Storm Barra - Power outages in Clare as thousands without electricity

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

There are currently 1328 ESB customers without power in the Kilkee area, according to ESB Networks. 

The news comes at the same time 76 Customers are affected in Cratloe, as Storm Barra makes grounds in Ireland. 

Keep up to date with all the latest on Storm Barra, throughout the day here on ClareLive

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie 

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates. 

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:  
• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully  
• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost  
• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored  
• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames  
• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries  
• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters. 

