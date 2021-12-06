Weather warning issued for Clare as Storm Barra approaches

Clare County Council have today issued a weather warning in advance of forecasted Orange level winds in County Clare.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Clare, valid from 06:00 on Tuesday December 7, to 06:00 on Wednesday, December 8, warning that on Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130km/hr, possibly higher in coastal areas. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding.

Clare County Council is advising members of the public to exercise caution. People should stay away from coastal areas.

There are particular risks during storms on high ground and people are asked to avoid being outdoors at such locations.

Road users should be vigilant for any fallen trees and debris on roads over the coming days, as well as the possibility of localised flash flooding.

Essential travel only is advised for the duration of the storm.

Business owners, caravan parks, homeowners and members of the public are advised that caravans should be securely tied down and any street furniture, including parasols and awnings, should be taken indoors or fully secured.

Clare County Council will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast. Please check Met Éireann for updates.