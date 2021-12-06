Search

06 Dec 2021

Weather warning issued for Clare as Storm Barra approaches

Weather warning issued for Clare as Storm Barra approaches

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Clare County Council have today issued a weather warning in advance of forecasted Orange level winds in County Clare.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Clare, valid from 06:00 on Tuesday December 7, to 06:00 on Wednesday, December 8, warning that on Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130km/hr, possibly higher in coastal areas. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding.

Clare County Council is advising members of the public to exercise caution. People should stay away from coastal areas.

Dromoland Golf Club Notes

There are particular risks during storms on high ground and people are asked to avoid being outdoors at such locations.

Road users should be vigilant for any fallen trees and debris on roads over the coming days, as well as the possibility of localised flash flooding.

Essential travel only is advised for the duration of the storm.

Business owners, caravan parks, homeowners and members of the public are advised that caravans should be securely tied down and any street furniture, including parasols and awnings, should be taken indoors or fully secured.

Clare County Council will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast. Please check Met Éireann for updates.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media